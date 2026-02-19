WATCH: LUCKIEST KIDS IN THE WORLD: Kids have miraculous escape after drunk driver plows into New Jersey preschool

A 68-year-old woman has been charged after her SUV crashed into the front of a preschool and struck a mother and her two sons Friday afternoon, authorities said.The incident unfolded around 3 p.m. at Bloom Academy in Freehold Township as Patrice Pisani and her two young boys were exiting the building. Surveillance video obtained by local media shows the gray SUV speeding onto the sidewalk, slamming into a support beam near the entrance and then hitting the family.Police identified the driver as Angela F. Arrigo of Manalapan. Officers arrested her at the scene and charged her with driving while intoxicated (DWI), assault by auto and endangering the welfare of a child, Freehold Township Police said. .Municipal court records also include citations for reckless and careless driving, speeding across a sidewalk, failing to secure a child in a car seat and driving without proof of insurance. She is due in municipal court on March 4.The impact knocked all three victims to the ground. Pisani’s youngest son suffered a leg injury and burns from contact with the vehicle’s undercarriage, while Pisani sustained neck and back injuries.Her older son suffered minor wounds. All three were transported to a local hospital and later released, according to police and hospital reports.