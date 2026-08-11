WATCH: Man arrested after North Vancouver RCMP vehicle damaged at Lonsdale Quay

A man has been arrested after allegedly climbing onto a North Vancouver RCMP vehicle and repeatedly punching and kicking its windshield at Lonsdale Quay.North Vancouver RCMP said officers were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services with an aggressive patient following a medical call at the busy waterfront location on Monday.Police said the first officer arrived shortly after 8 p.m.The man who was the subject of the medical call climbed onto the hood of the police vehicle immediately after the officer arrived.He then repeatedly punched and kicked the windshield, causing significant damage, according to RCMP.Additional officers arrived and took the man into custody.The suspect was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries police said he suffered while attempting to break the windshield.The officer was also taken to hospital as a precaution after being exposed to debris from the shattered windshield..RCMP said the suspect is known to police and is facing several charges in connection with the damaged police vehicle.“This was a dynamic and frightening situation for many bystanders who witnessed the incident in a very populated area,” said Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer with North Vancouver RCMP.“We are extremely grateful that no one was seriously injured as a result of this incident.”Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has video and has not already spoken with investigators to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file 26-16644.