WATCH: Manitoba MP proclaims Christian gospel to House of Commons

Conservative Manitoba MP Ted Falk told the House of Commons the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ provides "the only pathway to true reconciliation between God and humanity" that was up to each person to accept.Falk gave his minute-long message to Parliament on Thursday afternoon. ."Mr. Speaker, soon, Christians around the world will gather to celebrate Easter, the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.""Two thousand years ago, Jesus died on the cross, crucified for the sins of humanity, for our sins. Then, on the third day, he rose from the dead, defeating sin and death, and bringing the gift of eternal life to all who believe. Historical evidence of eyewitness accounts, transmitted over thousands of years, proves the resurrection.""For Christians, it is the most pivotal moment of our faith, because the Bible says that without the resurrection our faith is in vain. The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ offers forgiveness and healing from sin to all who believe. It is the only pathway to true reconciliation between God and humanity, between God and us. However, it is up to each of us, by faith, to claim and accept this gift.""It is the miracle of the empty tomb that prompts the Easter greeting 'Christ is risen' and the response of Christians everywhere 'He is risen indeed'.""I wish you, Mr. Speaker, and all Canadians a happy and blessed Easter."To this, Speaker Greg Fergus, a Liberal, wished Falk a "Happy EasterFalk is the MP for Provencher, a riding that runs from just outside of Winnipeg south to the US border and east to the Ontario border. The riding contains the Mennonite community of Steinbach which represents 15% of its population.Falk was first elected as Member of Parliament in a 2013 by-election, succeeding former cabinet minister Vic Toews. Falk was re-elected in the 2015, 2019, and 2021 federal elections.The Western Standard asked Falk about his spiritual background and motivations for the speech and received this reply."As Parliamentarians, we have the opportunity to present SO31s, one minute member statements on any subject we choose, usually once a session.""Easter is the pivotal moment in the Christian faith when everything changed. The resurrection of Jesus changed the course for all of us by conquering death and giving us the opportunity to accept his sacrifice for our sins and the hope we have of eternal life.""As much as Easter bunnies, chocolate and Easter eggs are fun — and my grandchildren would concur — the hope and promise of Easter can get crowded out. Today was an opportunity to share with Canadians the true meaning of Easter and the pivotal point of the Christian faith and why the federal government still celebrates Good Friday and Easter Monday with a holiday.""I recognize my great privilege as the elected federal official for Provencher. Many in my riding share my faith. My faith is not just a side bar that is compartmentalized and set away. My faith inspires me every day to live with integrity, to serve with zeal, defend the vulnerable and to speak out for the voiceless. The root of that inspiration is Jesus, because of his sacrifice for me. It never ceases to amaze me that Jesus took the form of a man and lived among us, to connect with us and reach us, when so often religion is the reverse.""There are many along my life journey who have spoken into my faith, including my father who was a a gifted pastor and my mother who modelled what vibrant faith can look like. For sure, one year of Winkler Bible Institute and my lifelong involvement in Steinbach Mennonite Brethren Church, have been part of my spiritual journey for which I am grateful." "My SO31 was an opportunity to speak on the true Easter Message as we approach holy week next week."