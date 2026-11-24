TORONTO — Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn said the province is dealing with hundreds of millions of dollars tied to alleged OSAP abuse at private career colleges and that “$1 is $1 too many.” He told reporters after Question Period he is confident payments can resume by the new year if the government’s legislation passes, while NDP Leader Marit Stiles put the figure closer to $1 billion that “went out the door.”Quinn said all 242 private post-secondary institutions remain paused while the review continues. He repeated that the government wants to recover every dollar linked to fraud and has brought in both KPMG and the Ontario Provincial Police for that reason. He declined to give a precise total lost, saying he does not want to compromise the investigation. On the OPP, he said the file has been referred and it is up to police whether they proceed; his office has not heard back since the referral but will provide documents if asked..Stiles said both the current and former ministers “opened the gate wide” for the kind of fraud now under investigation. She asked how $1 billion in taxpayer money could leave the system while students are left paying the price, and why red flags raised by Career Colleges Ontario, the industry, and the Auditor General were not acted on earlier. She called it further evidence the government is not in control of the file.Liberal MPP John Fraser made similar points, describing roughly $1 billion as “actual, real money that just flowed out of the Treasury,” not a future or projected figure. He noted Career Colleges Ontario had warned the government multiple times and said it was unusual that little more had been heard from the OPP about what appears to be a larger apparatus than a handful of bad actors.Provincial grants linked to career-college students approached $1 billion in 2024-25, with a small number of schools accounting for a large share—seven institutions alone received about $385 million, roughly equal to the total grants for students at all of Ontario’s public colleges. Some individual campuses saw OSAP use rise by thousands of percent in a few years. Career Colleges Ontario began flagging anomalous increases and suspicious activity to the ministry as early as 2023. .The government suspended eligibility for six campuses in May, hired KPMG in August, referred the matter to the OPP in October, and froze all OSAP payments to private institutions the same month.Quinn has said preliminary findings include third parties completing coursework for students, entire courses finished in a single day, final exams completed in as little as six minutes, thousands of applications submitted from the same IP addresses, and students who could not identify their school, program, or courses. The government has tabled or is advancing legislation that would make institutions financially liable for fraud-linked OSAP funds, cap enrolment growth funded by the program, restrict predominantly online programs, and require physical campuses. Students and some colleges have already seen layoffs and class pauses while the freeze remains in place.