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WATCH: MPP Stan Cho defends hotel expenses after accepting new paid role

The former cabinet minister said he paid the money back after an error in judgment, but opposition members called the subsequent raise a failure of accountability.
Stan Cho
Stan ChoGeoff Knight
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Doug Ford
Stan Cho
Accountability
John Fraser
Canadian taxpayers
Queens park
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