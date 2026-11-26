TORONTO — The man shot and killed during a home invasion near Casa Loma earlier this week performed on stage with Blue Rodeo at the Grey Cup in Calgary less than two weeks before he died.Toronto police have identified the victim as Michael Eckert, 39. Officers were called to a residence on Poplar Plains Rd. near St. Clair Ave. W. at about 2:42 a.m. on Nov. 25. They found Eckert suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Three other residents were not injured.Eckert was a pedal steel, dobro and guitar player who performed with Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor and the James Barker Band during the Grey Cup kickoff show on Nov. 15. Blue Rodeo later described him as an “absolute wizard” on his instrument and said he was “loved by so many in our music community.”.Man shot and killed in Casa Loma-area home invasion identified as Michael Eckert, 39.Premier Doug Ford referenced the killing and the Grey Cup performance while speaking to reporters at Queen’s Park on Thursday. He listed recent home invasions in the GTA, including the one in which Eckert was killed, and said the man had been “up at the Grey Cup singing” days earlier.“Tell the gentleman who just got shot in the head, execution style. You know, one day he’s up at the Grey Cup singing. Next thing you know, he’s dead,” Ford said. He repeated his earlier advice that people should be prepared to defend themselves and their families.Police have released a description and photo of a suspect vehicle described as a four-door sedan, possibly a dark Honda with dark winter metal rims. No arrests have been made. The death is Toronto’s 37th homicide of 2026.