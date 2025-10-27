WATCH: NDP's Irwin dances to country in 'PG drag show'

Alberta NDP MLA Janis Irwin took part in a PG-rated drag show in Edmonton, performing a cowboy-themed dance to Chicken Fried by the Zac Brown Band. The event, held at a local venue, was described by organizers as family-friendly and intended to celebrate creativity and community inclusion.Video footage shows Irwin wearing jeans, a plaid shirt, and a cowboy hat while dancing on stage to the country hit.Audience members can be seen cheering and handing her money during the routine, a common tradition in drag performances.Irwin, who represents Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood, has not commented publicly on the specific performance, but has frequently supported sexual minority events and inclusive community spaces.