WATCH: New video shows another Ontario resident returning dumped trash to sender

TORONTO — A second video circulating online is drawing renewed attention to illegal dumping in Ontario, after another resident documented returning discarded garbage to the address it allegedly came from.The video, posted recently on social media, appears to show an individual collecting waste that had been left on their property during the winter and transporting it back to a nearby home. As in a similar incident reported earlier involving a Caledon farmer, identifying information found among the trash was used to trace its origin.The footage has prompted discussion online about how to address illegal dumping, with some users expressing support for residents taking matters into their own hands. Others have emphasized the need for stronger enforcement from municipalities..Illegal dumping continues to be a concern across parts of Ontario, particularly in rural and suburban areas, where property owners can face cleanup costs and potential environmental impacts. Municipal bylaws in many communities prohibit the practice and allow for fines or other penalties, though enforcement varies.The earlier incident involving Forest Lawn Farms in Caledon gained widespread attention after a farmer used a forklift to return garbage to a Brampton residence. That video also sparked debate over accountability and appropriate responses to dumping.Some residents say increased fines and more consistent enforcement could help deter repeat offences. Municipal officials typically advise reporting illegal dumping to local authorities, rather than confronting suspected individuals directly.It remains unclear whether authorities are investigating the most recent incident or if any penalties have been issued.