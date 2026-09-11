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WATCH: New York Mayor Mamdani, AOC seen laughing at 9/11 memorial service

AOC and Mamdani pictured laughing at 9/11 memorial, sparking online backlash and scorn from Republicans
Mayor of New York Zorhan Mamdani and US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pictured laughing at 9/11 memorial service in New York
Mayor of New York Zorhan Mamdani and US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pictured laughing at 9/11 memorial service in New YorkScreengrab from @greg_price11 on X/Twitter
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New York City
Aoc
9/11
New York Mayor Zohran Mamdami
9/11 attacks
Zorhan Mamdani
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
9/11 memorial
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