WATCH: New York Mayor Mamdani, AOC seen laughing at 9/11 memorial service

The polarizing mayor of New York City, Zorhan Mamdani, has found himself in controversy after he was pictured sharing a laugh alongside US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the 9/11 memorial service in New York on Friday..At the time of writing, the video has amassed over six million views, with commentators calling out the perceived lack of awareness and overt disrespect shown by the two notably left-wing politicians.The video sparked a reaction from across the American political world, with Republicans loudly shaming the pair for their apparent disregard for the solemn memorial."How the hell do you laugh while the names of those murdered on 9/11 are being read aloud?" wrote former Governor of Texas and presidential candidate Ted Cruz."Why the f*ck are these two laughing?!?" wrote Megan McCain, the daughter of former Republican presidential nominee John McCain.Mamdani and AOC are both widely viewed as the faces of the Democratic Party's growing socialist wing, with the two typically being seen as the leaders of the new wave of the younger faction of Democrat supporters.