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WATCH: Olivia Chow and Brad Bradford clash over taxes in Scarborough debate

The mayor defended her record. Bradford said a near-20% tax rise, and an empty police-board seat are the record.
Olivia Chow and Brad Bradford faced off Wednesday evening
Olivia Chow and Brad Bradford faced off Wednesday eveningCitytv
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Ontario
Mayor
Toronto
Debate
Mayor Olivia Chow
Brad Bradford
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Western Standard
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