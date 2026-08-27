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WATCH: Ontario and Ottawa pay Hamilton $572M and Vaughan up to $697M to cut development charges

Cities drop or slash fees on new homes. Taxpayers cover the infrastructure those fees used to fund.
WATCH: Ontario and Ottawa pay Hamilton $572M and Vaughan up to $697M to cut development charges
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Ontario
Housing
Doug Ford
Vaughan
Canadian taxpayers
City of Hamilton
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Western Standard
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