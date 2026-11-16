TORONTO — Ontario’s English Catholic teachers have given their union a 98% strike mandate, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association said Monday, as contract talks with the provincial government remain stalled.The vote, held November 12 and 13, covered roughly 45,000 teachers in the English Catholic system. OECTA President René Jansen in de Wal said the result shows teachers speaking “with one clear, united voice” and sends “an unmistakable message to the government: the time for meaningful action at the bargaining table is now.”The mandate does not mean a strike is imminent. The union is not yet in a legal strike position, and talks are expected to resume. Collective agreements for all major education unions expired at the end of August, so teachers began the school year without a contract. Negotiations have been delayed while the Ontario Labour Relations Board decides which issues must be bargained centrally and which can be handled locally.Jansen in de Wal said Catholic teachers are dealing with the effects of what the union calls chronic underfunding, including overcrowded classrooms, staffing shortages, rising violence and fewer resources and supports. .Calandra told reporters after question period that the 98% figure does not concern him. He said he has spoken with many teachers who do not want to walk out and instead want both their union and the government to reach a fair agreement that treats educators properly while putting student achievement first.“I’m actually encouraged by a vote that is that high, because it shows that teachers want us at the table,” he said.He rejected calls to resume talks only on undisputed items while the Ontario Labour Relations Board decides which issues must be bargained centrally and which can be handled locally, comparing it to assembling a puzzle with pieces still in different boxes. He noted there is “one taxpayer” ultimately responsible for any settlement.Opposition leader Marit Styles said 98% is a warning that education workers are at risk over class sizes and supports, that schools are not safe places to learn or work, and that special education and mental-health resources have been starved. She said said the unions offered to begin negotiations early in the spring to avoid disruption, but the minister “wanted his summer off.”OECTA is one of five education unions currently in bargaining with the government; all five have held or are holding strike votes this month in an effort to strengthen their positions at the table.