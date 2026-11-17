TORONTO — Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn would not say how much Ontario Student Assistance Program money went to fraudulent private career colleges when pressed in Question Period on Tuesday.NDP Leader Marit Stiles asked the minister for a specific figure on funds lost to the institutions under investigation. Quinn did not provide one. He pointed instead to more than 3,200 OSAP investigations since 2020, more than 1,700 inspections of career colleges, a pause on payments to the private sector, a KPMG forensic audit, and a referral to the Ontario Provincial Police.“We take those very seriously, and we investigate every single tip that comes in,” Quinn said. He described findings that include the same IP address used thousands of times, applications from outside Canada, third parties completing coursework in a day, and exams finished in less than six minutes. “One dollar going out towards fraudulent uses is one dollar too many,” he said. “We cannot stand for that.”Liberals also raised a 2021 Auditor General warning on career-college risks and past fundraising from the sector. Quinn did not address those points directly and returned to the volume of investigations and the new rules. .The government has said it aims to restore OSAP access for private-college students by the new year once the legislation is in place. The total amount of taxpayer money lost has not been publicly released.Opposition members said the legislation tabled Monday — the Protect Ontario Families and Communities Act — includes indemnity clauses and is retroactive. They argued the government is prioritizing protection from legal action over recovering taxpayer money or helping affected students. Quinn rejected the characterization, saying the bill makes private career colleges liable for misuse of OSAP, strengthens identity verification, adds performance measures on graduation and employment rates, and restricts relationships with third-party recruiters and immigration firms.