WATCH: Ontario opposition says it will seek Integrity Commissioner probe of MPP Scott over lobbyist texts

TORONTO — Opposition members said Thursday they are preparing a complaint to the Integrity Commissioner against Progressive Conservative MPP Lori Scott over text messages with a lobbyist, and used a post-Question Period scrum to accuse the government of operating on a “show me the money” model for access and influence.Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles said the Integrity Commissioner cannot investigate an MPP unless another member files a complaint, and that she intends to do so regarding Scott. “I will be pursuing that with regard to MPP Scott,” she said, citing “the text between her and the illegal lobbyist, Mr. Martin.” Stiles linked the matter to broader concerns about party fundraising expectations.“It’s clear to me from those e-mails that the party is expecting MPs and their government to meet some kind of quota of donations,” she said. “It’s outrageous.” She framed the alleged communications as part of a pattern in which access or favourable decisions require contributions to Progressive Conservative coffers..The scrum also returned to the ongoing career-college and OSAP file. Interim leader of the Ontario Liberal Party John Fraser pointed to a reported $150,000 industry dinner involving the minister and the Winter Riding Association shortly after an Auditor General’s report. “Look at career colleges and the $150,000 industry dinner that the minister had… right after the Auditor General’s report,” he said. “And again and again and again. And this government… They’ve been saying to people, you want something? Well, come over here. Show me the money. You want to change regulations? Show me the money.”The comments come as the legislature continues to press Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn over the system-wide pause on studen loan payments to private post-secondary students and the referral of concerns to the Ontario Provincial Police.Education Minister Paul Calandra defended the decision to swear in trustees on supervised school boards so they would be subject to the code of conduct and the Integrity Commissioner, while supervisors retain operational control. He criticized boards where trustees “spent so much time fighting each other as opposed to doing what they’re supposed to do.”The Scott-related claims remain allegations at this stage. Opposition members said they would continue examining the matter.