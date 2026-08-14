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WATCH: Ontario requires cash deposits for bail starting Monday

New rules end 'promise to pay' system and strengthen collection of forfeited bail money
Starting August 17, Ontario will require accused persons granted bail to deposit the full cash amount ordered by the court within two business days of release, ending the previous system that relied mainly on promises to pay and making it far easier for the province to recover money when conditions are breached.
Starting August 17, Ontario will require accused persons granted bail to deposit the full cash amount ordered by the court within two business days of release, ending the previous system that relied mainly on promises to pay and making it far easier for the province to recover money when conditions are breached.AI generated
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Ontario
Crime
Doug Ford
Public Safety
Bail Reform
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Western Standard
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