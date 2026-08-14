WATCH: Ontario requires cash deposits for bail starting Monday

TORONTO — Starting August 17, Ontario will require accused persons granted bail to deposit the full cash amount ordered by the court within two business days of release, ending the previous system that relied mainly on promises to pay and making it far easier for the province to recover money when conditions are breached.The measures, contained in legislation passed in June, were formally announced Friday at the Al Paladino Community Centre in Vaughan. Attorney General Doug Downey said the changes close long-standing gaps that allowed violent and repeat offenders back onto the streets.“We cannot accept a revolving door bail system that puts innocent people, families and communities at risk,” Downey said. “People expect bail conditions to mean something, and they expect consequences when those conditions are ignored.”Under the old rules, neither the accused nor a surety had to put up cash upfront. Money was only required if the court later ordered forfeiture after a breach or failure to appear. The new system demands the full pledged amount be deposited immediately upon release. Failure to pay within two business days can result in a provincial offence charge. Sureties must also keep current contact and identification information on file or face a charge..Enhanced tools will allow the province to garnish wages and bank accounts, place liens on property, and seize and sell assets to collect forfeited bail.Associate Solicitor General Zee Hamid said the province is pairing the rule changes with significant spending. Ontario is allocating $112 million to strengthen bail monitoring and enforcement, including specialized prosecution teams and expansion of the provincial Bail Compliance Dashboard. It has also committed $3 billion to expand and modernize adult correctional facilities so the system has the capacity to hold those who breach conditions.Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca said the reforms address the frustration of residents who have been victimized by repeat offenders who should have remained behind bars.“There is no worse feeling… than conversations with residents who work hard, play by the rules, and discover the individual committing the crime is a repeat offender who is back out on the streets,” Del Duca said.Downey noted that Ontario has long advocated for stronger federal Criminal Code rules on bail for serious violent offences and human trafficking. Many of those recommendations were reflected in Bill C-14, though not all.You can watch the full press conference below: