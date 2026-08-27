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WATCH: Ontario spends $154.8 million to finish unused floors at Oakville hospital

Halton asked for the beds in 2021; patients are not due in until 2028.
Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital
Oakville Trafalgar Memorial HospitalWhpq on Wikimedia Commons
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Sylvia Jones
Canada Health Care
Canadian taxpayers
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Western Standard
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