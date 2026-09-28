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WATCH: Ontario starts 5 km twinning of Hwy. 11/17 near Nipigon

Minister cites 120,000 truck inspections and new northern officers as NPI study questions blanket four-laning
Transport Minister Prabmeet Sarkara announced the construction Monday
Transport Minister Prabmeet Sarkara announced the construction Monday Government of Ontario
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