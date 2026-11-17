TORONTO — High-school teachers have given the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) a 96% strike mandate, the union said Tuesday.OSSTF president Martha Bradley said teachers and occasional teachers voted 96% in favour of a strike and education workers voted 92%. She said a majority of members took part. Bradley pointed to larger class sizes, fewer supports for students, and parents keeping children home because there is not enough help in classrooms. She said the union asked to begin bargaining in March and the government declined. First bargaining dates for education workers and teachers are set for this week and next week, pending a labour-board decision.Education Minister Paul Calandra said the numbers are not surprising. “You go back over 30 years, the numbers remain consistent no matter who’s in office,” he told reporters. He described the votes as a message to the union as much as the government to get to the table and negotiate a deal that puts student achievement first. He said the government has been open to talks, the existing contract remains in force, and that the system has to balance taxpayers with giving students the best possible opportunity for achievement..NDP Leader Marit Stiles called the minister “absolutely delusional” if he thinks parents, students, and education workers are happy with conditions in schools. She said the votes show support for the unions and cited an educational assistant covering seven students across five classrooms. Liberal MPP John Fraser said the high numbers reflect schools that are not safe places to work or learn because class sizes are too big and special education has been starved.The union and opposition also criticized indemnity language in the OSAP legislation tabled Monday, calling it a measure to protect the government rather than students left waiting on payments.