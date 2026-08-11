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WATCH: Ontario wildfires ease as largest blaze on record shrinks

152 fires still active but more communities returning home; officials defend response amid criticism
Mike Harris gave an update on the situation on Tuesday
Mike Harris gave an update on the situation on TuesdayWestern Standard
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Ontario
Wildfires
Mike Harris
Canadian taxpayers
Emergency Response
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Western Standard
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