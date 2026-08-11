WATCH: Ontario wildfires ease as largest blaze on record shrinks

TORONTO — Ontario is making steady progress against this year’s severe wildfire season, with fewer fires burning out of control and more residents able to return home, Natural Resources Minister Mike Harris said Tuesday.As of Tuesday morning, the province had 152 active fires, of which 12 remained not under control. An additional 84 fires have been declared out since the last update, bringing the recent total extinguished to more than 160.The largest fire on record in Ontario, which peaked at roughly 350,000 hectares near the Echo area along the Canada-U.S. border, has now shrunk by nearly 60,000 hectares. Harris described the reduction as “really good” news after weeks of intense suppression efforts.“We’re not in the clear yet, but we are confident that we have the crews and the aircraft that we need to get the job done,” Harris said..More than 150 Ontario fire crews, backed by nearly 100 aircraft including more than 80 helicopters and water bombers, continue working with mutual-aid partners from across Canada, as well as 100 firefighters from Mexico. Personnel from Manitoba, New Brunswick, Alberta, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and the Yukon have also supported the effort.Emergency Preparedness Minister Jill Dunlop reported that 14 communities were evacuated at the height of the crisis. Six have now returned home and a seventh is in the process of repatriation. Approximately 1,150 people remain in host communities.The Provincial Emergency Operations Centre remains fully activated. Supports have included air purifiers for five First Nations communities, food distribution through Ontario Corps partners, and reception centres in Thunder Bay and Dryden.Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford, joining from northwestern Ontario, said repatriation remains stressful for families returning to homes that may have damaged or spoiled food and disrupted daily life. Mental-health supports are part of the wraparound services being offered..WATCH: Ford provides updates on expanding wildfires as evacuations continue across northern Ontario.Harris faced questions about delayed warnings that left some communities frustrated. The NDP has called for a public inquiry.He defended the response, noting that a major lightning storm about four weeks ago ignited roughly 30 fires in extreme heat and wind conditions. Smoke and remoteness complicated early assessment and access.“Safety is the number one priority,” Harris said. “So far, thankfully, we have had no loss of life.” He encouraged residents who can see flames approaching and have a safe exit route to leave without waiting for an official order, while stressing that the province will still provide support.Harris also noted recent improvements in compensation for pilots, aircraft maintenance technicians and crew leaders, along with orders for five new water bombers and six medium-duty helicopters.While weather has recently helped suppress several fires, officials cautioned that the season is not over and conditions can change quickly.You can watch the full update below: