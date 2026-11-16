TORONTO — Opposition members used Question Period on Monday to attack the legislation the Ford government is tabling on Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) rules for private career colleges, arguing it offers no restitution to students already harmed by the freeze and arrives years after warnings were ignored.Liberal MPP Tyler Watt said the package does nothing for students. “It’s three years too late. And you know what? Not one thing in his announcement last week that does anything for students — zero restitution. They have completely abandoned students,” he said. “This piece of legislation is for them to try to control the narrative that they are one of the bad actors here. They’re the ones who opened up the loophole allowing these private institutions to defraud the taxpayer. And this government for three years, hundreds of millions of dollars. So much for fiscal responsibility, so much for tough on crime. I’m so sick and tired of this oopsy daisy. And then try to flip the script in the media.” He asked the Premier whether the government would amend the bill being put forward that day to include “justice and restitution for the students.”Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn responded that the legislation has two pillars: restoring integrity to OSAP at private institutions through enrolment caps, ending eligibility for online-only programs, stronger identity verification, and higher performance standards; and strengthening enforcement by increasing oversight of recruiters and immigration firms, allowing earlier intervention, and imposing serious penalties. He said the goal is to restore a system in which legitimate institutions train workers and those who abuse it are held accountable..NDP MPP Peggy Sattler (London West) then pressed the government on behalf of career college students who say they have been left without the OSAP funding they were promised. “When will Antonio and Cindy and the thousands of other students like them receive the OSAP loans they were promised?” she asked. Quinn said he understands the impact on hard-working students and is frustrated that malicious actors took advantage of taxpayers. He noted the online programming rules were introduced during the pandemic and that bad actors later exploited them. He said the government is moving with urgency to put guardrails back in place.In a follow-up, Sattler noted that November rent was due two weeks ago for many of these students, and that a lab-tech program is at risk of closing. She asked whether the Premier would fire the Minister of Colleges and Universities if he would not restore the promised funding that day.Quinn replied that Career Colleges Ontario has suspended 24 campuses this month, has another 13 under review, and has flagged 33 more over concerns about backdating applications. He described the matter as involving serious criminal allegations now under review by the Ontario Provincial Police. “We never stopped until we have the confidence back in the system,” he said, adding that individual inspections occurred before the government concluded the problem was widespread enough to require a sector-wide pause. He rejected the claim that the government had done nothing for two years.The exchanges occurred on the same day the government is scheduled to table the bill that would make private career colleges liable for OSAP funds linked to fraud or major non-compliance.