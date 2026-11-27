TORONTO — Opposition parties pressed the government Thursday to ban advertising for online gambling before the end of the year, citing record betting volumes and concerns about harm to young people.In Question Period, members said Ontarians wagered a record $10.7 billion online in October. They pointed to reports that gambling-related suicides have tripled since the province opened the private online market in 2022. NDP leader Marit Stiles said young people as young as 14 are being targeted by ads. Liberal MPP Lee Fairclough said problem gambling is “out of control” and that the government needs to act before the holiday season.The tourism minister, Zee Hamid, responded for the government, agreeing the volume of advertising is too high but said a hard ban is not the answer. He said more than nine out of ten players are now on regulated sites with safeguards, and that the government and operators have spent nearly $500 million on education, outreach and addiction treatment since 2018. He said free-bet offers and celebrity endorsements are already restricted, and that a ban risks driving players back to unregulated offshore sites..Opposition members rejected that framing. They said the government opened the market in 2022, has known about the harms for years, and is still only reviewing the issue. Fairclough followed up, asking the premier to pass legislation stopping the ads before the new year, while Stiles spoke to parents, saying "The casino is in your kid's pocket now"Premier Doug Ford has previously said the volume of ads has become “out of control.” The government has not committed to a timeline for further restrictions.