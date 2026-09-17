WATCH: Poilievre warns of EU taxes after surprise Canada ‘associate member’ pitch

TORONTO — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen offered Canada a brand-new title — the EU’s first “associate member” — without first running it past the 27 capitals that would have to approve any real deal, and Brussels is now walking the phrase back while U.S. President Donald Trump treats it as another front in the trade war.Von der Leyen sprung the line in Wednesday’s State of the Union address in Strasbourg, with Prime Minister Mark Carney in the chamber. “Dear Mark, I said we must urgently reimagine our partnerships. So, I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada to be the first associate member of the EU,” she said. Diplomats told the Daily Mail they learned of it in the speech, not in a briefing. One called the announcement “bombastic.” Another said she kept the phrase out of the circulated text until the last moment. “No one has ever seen an associate membership and no idea what it means in practice.”Under EU law, membership of any kind still needs the member states. A Commission spokesman later said Brussels would work “in close coordination” with those states and the European Parliament to invent “a new form of partnership that has not existed until now.”.Carney addressed the same parliament Thursday and praised the offer, then steered around the noun. He said Canada is “not in a position or seeking to become a full member,” that “the precise nomenclature is a question for Europe,” and that Parliament in Ottawa — back next week — would debate and vote on whatever relationship is actually on the table. He talked defence industry, critical minerals, energy, AI, Arctic work and Erasmus+ student exchanges, and called it an “alliance for the future,” not a third bloc aimed at Washington. A heckler shouted “USA! USA!” as he spoke.Parliament in Ottawa, back next week, is supposed to debate and vote on whatever is actually on paper.Poilievre did not wait for the vote. “The prime minister can’t seem to get his story straight about the ‘associate membership,’ ‘unique alliance,’ or whatever else he is negotiating with the EU,” he posted. He has also said any kind of EU membership could force Canadians “to pay higher taxes to a government in Europe or to follow laws made by European bureaucrats.” .CETA is the existing goods deal, and Von der Leyen cited a large jump in trade since it was provisionally applied. Ten EU members, including France, Italy and Poland, have still not ratified it. Former envoy Stéphane Dion has already noted Europe’s fear of Canadian farm competition. Any deeper alignment that starts to look like single-market rules would run into supply management, auto rules of origin, and the EU’s carbon border costs — items Ontario and Quebec do not treat as talking points. Associate status would also mean paying into EU programmes written in Brussels, the cherry-picking fight London lost after Brexit.Trump called the idea “laughable” and said that if he judged the intent hostile he would put “very serious tariffs” on Europe or stop trading “on many things.” The Commission says the partnership is “not against anyone else.” An October EU-Canada summit in Montreal is the next date.