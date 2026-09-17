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WATCH: Poilievre warns of EU taxes after surprise Canada ‘associate member’ pitch

Diplomats say the status does not exist; Trump calls it a possible hostile act and threatens heavier tariffs
Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU wants to bring the relationship with Canada to "the highest level possible."
Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU wants to bring the relationship with Canada to "the highest level possible." @vonderleyen on X
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