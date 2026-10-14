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WATCH: Protesters stall Ford’s Etobicoke bike lane removal as $48 million taxpayer bill looms

Cyclists blocked crews Tuesday night while advocates seek Supreme Court leave, but the province vows the lanes are coming out.
A construction truck leaves the scene after being repelled by a large protest gathering Tuesday evening
A construction truck leaves the scene after being repelled by a large protest gathering Tuesday eveningObserving The City
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Toronto
Protest
Bike Lanes
Canadian taxpayers
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