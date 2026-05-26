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WATCH: Psychologist says Alberta should stay on MST instead of DST

Sleep deprivation, health risks, and accidents caused by fatigue — all things that may accompany a late winter morning sunrise, and what Alberta may have in store if it switches to Daylight Savings Time (DST) all year round.
Dr. Michael Antle, clock, Alberta Flag
Dr. Michael Antle, clock, Alberta FlagWestern Standard
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Abpoli
Daylight Savings Time
Dst
Mountain Standard Time
Mst
#abpoli
Alberta permenant time change to DST
Dr. Michael Antle
psychologist on circadian rhythm
circadian rhythm
circadian rhythm and time change
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