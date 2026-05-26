WATCH: Psychologist says Alberta should stay on MST instead of DST

CALGARY — As the legislation to adopt Daylight Saving Time (DST) all year round is set to take effect in Alberta this November, one psychologist says this may not be in the interest of Albertans — especially for their health.According to Dr. Michael Antle, professor of psychology at the University of Calgary who specializes in researching circadian rhythm in mammals, Albertans may be better off sticking with Mountain Standard Time (MST) — which is usually used in the winter months — all year round.The Western Standard sat down with Antle to understand why that is.