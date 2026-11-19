TORONTO — Opposition parties used Question Period and the media scrums that followed on Thursday to escalate their attack on the Ford government’s handling of the OSAP scandal at private career colleges, calling for resignations and accusing the government of protecting itself rather than recovering misspent taxpayer dollars.Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles said Jill Dunlop, who held the colleges portfolio before being moved to Emergency Preparedness and Response, “opened up the floodgates” by making online asynchronous learning permanently OSAP-eligible. She said Dunlop ignored Auditor General warnings, raised “hundreds of thousands of dollars from donors associated with those career colleges,” and hosted a $150,000 industry fundraiser. The leader said Dunlop’s former chief of staff later became CEO of Career Colleges Ontario and that both Dunlop and current Minister Nolan Quinn should resign or be fired for looking the other way while fraud occurred.“To look the other way when they knew perfectly well that there was fraud going on… and keep raking and allowing those bad actors to rake in the cash, is unconscionable,” she said. She added that the government’s main legislative response is to indemnify itself from lawsuits, including retroactively, so students cannot sue over the handling of the file..Liberal MPP Tyler Watt said his party has written to the Integrity Commissioner asking about the Premier’s involvement. He described obtaining a letter from Academy of Learning (one of the institutions later referred to the OPP) that references a letter of support from the Premier’s office, sent while the school was already under ministry inspection and after OSAP funding had been paused. He called the overall picture “so much smoke” and said hundreds of millions (or billions) of dollars and thousands of students have been affected while government members remain silent.Minister Quinn has previously detailed more than 3,200 OSAP investigations, KPMG’s ongoing audit, an OPP referral, paused payments to private institutions, and planned legislation that would impose enrolment caps, restrict predominantly online programs, and make schools liable for fraud-linked funds. Seven career colleges alone received roughly $385 million in grants in one year — equal to the amount that went to all public colleges — and 95% of a $465 million increase in OSAP grants went to private career-college students. Preliminary findings have included third parties completing coursework in a single day, and mass applications from the same IP addresses.