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WATCH: Rogers Stadium wrecked as GTA cleans up after ‘100-year storm’

DVP reopens after shutdown; Toronto Fire logs 1,500 calls as $1.3-billion flood program faces questions
Rogers Stadium suffered major damage following Wednesday's storm in the GTA
Rogers Stadium suffered major damage following Wednesday's storm in the GTA@jermainewilson on X
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Flooding
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Gta
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