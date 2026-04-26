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WATCH: Semi crash near Field highlights 'slow down and move over' law after tow truck destroyed; Calgary trucker arrested

WATCH: Semi crash near Field highlights 'slow down and move over' law after tow truck destroyed; Calgary trucker arrested
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Rcmp
Bcpoli
Bc Highway Patrol
Dalvir Singh Jhattu

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