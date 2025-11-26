WATCH: Sikh MP’s English sparks controversy after parliamentary speech

A recent parliamentary address by Liberal MP Sukh Dhaliwal has renewed discussion in Ottawa about English proficiency among federal representatives and the expectations placed on elected officials who speak English as a second language.Dhaliwal delivered his remarks in the House of Commons on Monday, commemorating the 350th anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom. The MP, who has represented Surrey–Newton since 2006, spoke about the Guru’s defence of religious minorities in 17th-century India and connected that legacy to Canada’s modern principles of religious freedom and human rights..Dhaliwal, who was born in India and immigrated to Canada as an adult, spoke with an audible accent and at times struggled with pronunciation during his prepared statement.The moment has prompted broader questions about how language proficiency is treated in Canadian federal politics and whether clearer standards should exist.Canada does not require Members of Parliament to demonstrate fluency in either English or French before running for office. Interpretation services are provided in the House, and MPs may speak in either official language..As a result, Parliament includes representatives with varying levels of spoken proficiency, particularly among those who learned English or French later in life.Some parliamentarians, including former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, represent a different linguistic path.Singh, a Sikh MP born and raised in Canada, speaks English fluently and has previously emphasized the importance of accessibility in Canada’s multilingual public sphere. His presence in the House was often cited as an example of second-generation Canadians navigating political life without the language barriers faced by first-generation immigrants.Language and representation remain recurring themes in federal politics, especially in regions with large immigrant populations..Advocates for broader representation argue that elected officials should reflect the country’s linguistic and cultural diversity. Others say Parliament, as a national legislative institution, should uphold high standards for clarity and communication.Dhaliwal’s speech remains part of the official parliamentary record through Hansard, where his remarks are fully transcribed.The House of Commons has not announced any review or policy discussion related to language expectations following the address.