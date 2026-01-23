WATCH: Skier escapes injury after getting caught in avalanche near Lake Louise

A video has been released by Parks Canada showing a skier getting swept up in an avalanche while skiing down a mountain near Lake Louise on Tuesday. .The individual was skiing a backcountry run, outside the Lake Louise Ski Area boundary, when they were swept into the avalanche.In the video the skier is descending the mountain when they seem to dislodge a large slab of snow, into which they are soon enveloped. The avalanche carries the skier down the mountain and over what appear to be some large boulders.Despite getting pulled into the avalanche and carried over some less than smooth terrain the individual apparently skied away unharmed.According to Parks Canada the skier triggered a size 2 avalanche, which Avalanche Canada describes as serious enough to "bury, injure or kill a person."The current avalanche danger rating in Kananaskis and Banff region is moderate, but Parks Canada says that avalanche risks are seriously increase when skiing in unauthorised areas and in areas where snow depth changes quickly.