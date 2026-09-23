WATCH: Small plane lands on Trans-Canada near Banff

Tourists driving between Banff and Castle Junction got a peculiar sight on the side of the road on Tuesday as a small prop plane was forced to make an emergency landing on the Trans-Canada Highway. Video, taken by American tourist Elaine Gunlock, shows the plane coming into land on a, thankfully, empty motorway at around 3 p.m. local time.The plane can be seen descending before slowly reducing speed above the road, slowing enough, relative to the situation, to land gently on the road..The plane then taxied to the side of the Trans-Canada, where it sat for around an hour and a half before taking off again.RCMP say that the aircraft experienced mechanical issues that forced the pilot into the emergency landing, forcing him to find somewhere to put the aircraft down over the Rocky Mountains.Mounties also confirmed that there were no injuries sustained during the incident and that the plane landed on the stretch of highway when no cars were present.After getting permission from the Transportation Safety Board and Parks Canada to make the necessary repairs to his aircraft on the side of the road, the pilot was granted permission to take off from the Trans-Canada at around 4:40 p.m.The pilot then safely made his way to Red Deer.