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WATCH: Small plane lands on Trans-Canada near Banff

Drivers on the Trans-Canada between Banff and Castle Junction witnessed an incredible sight of a prop plane making an emergency landing on the road
Small plane landed on the Trans-Canada near Banff
Small plane landed on the Trans-Canada near BanffRick Reynolds on Facebook
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Banff
Banff Alberta
emergency landing
Plane emergency landing
Plane landing on the highway
Trans-Canada Highway
Castle Junction
Aircraft incident
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