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WATCH: Stelco skipped Ontario tariff aid before Hamilton layoff

Finance minister says the mill never applied before up to 500 workers face layoff
Peter Bethlenfalvy said "they weren't interested"
Peter Bethlenfalvy said "they weren't interested"CBC
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Taxpayers
Hamilton
Mark Carney
Tariffs
Stelco
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Western Standard
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