TORONTO — Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn faced renewed questions in the legislature Thursday over the government’s handling of the Ontario Student Assistance Program at private career colleges, including why the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology was not cut off earlier despite a sharp rise in usage and a formal warning.MPP for London West Peggy Sattler said Career Colleges Ontario flagged the college in a January 2025 letter that identified 10 private career college campuses of concern. The college topped the list, with the association citing a suspicious increase of almost 3,000% in OSAP applications. One campus later showed growth of nearly 6,000% over three years, according to data obtained by The Canadian Press.Data showed the college’s four Greater Toronto Area campuses had 562 students on OSAP in 2021–22. By 2024–25 that number had reached 17,157. One campus went from 74 students to 4,481. Provincial grants for students at that campus rose more than 8,000%, to $39 million. Across all four campuses the college accounted for roughly $151 million in provincial grants in 2024–25. More than 97% of the growth was in online programs..In May the ministry ended OSAP eligibility at six other career-college campuses over concerns about high-risk admissions practices. Those schools had seen smaller increases. The Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology continued to receive funding until the province paused OSAP payments across all private post-secondary institutions in October.Quinn said the ministry runs multiple investigations at once and acts once a threshold of evidence is reached. He said the pause was imposed once issues were found to be more widespread than initially thought. The government has brought in KPMG for a forensic audit and referred the matter to the Ontario Provincial Police. No private institution is currently receiving OSAP, he said.The government has said it is working on legislation to add guardrails so OSAP can be restored to eligible students.