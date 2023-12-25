WATCH: The most controversial US ads of all time — big names such as Pepsi and Snickers top the list

A recent study conducted by the journey advertising platform illumin has unveiled the most controversial TV ads of all time in the US, naming prominent brands such as Pepsi, Snickers and Gillette among those sparking the most outrage. The research also delves into the states that expressed the most dissatisfaction, analyzing Federal Communications Commission (FCC) complaints data from the past year.Top Five Most Controversial US Ads Ranked:Pepsi – Global Message of Unity (2017): Criticized for being tone-deaf and inappropriate, this ad featuring Kendall Jenner distributing Pepsi during a protest faced backlash for trivializing the Black Lives Matter movement.Peloton – The Gift That Gives Back (2019): The commercial, depicting a woman receiving a Peloton exercise bike, was criticized for sexist undertones, causing a significant drop in the company's stock value.Gillette - We Believe (2019): Gillette's "We Believe" campaign, attempting to align with the #MeToo movement, faced public fury, leading to threats of a boycott and accusations of being tone-deaf.Snickers - Do Something Manly (2007): A Super Bowl commercial showing an accidental kiss and men engaging in stereotypically 'manly' activities caused an outcry among gay rights activists, leading to accusations of homophobia and the ad being pulled from TV.Huggies – Dad Test (2012): Huggies' attempt to humorously portray dads struggling with diaper changes backfired, drawing complaints and accusations of stereotyping. The brand later apologized and revised its ad approach.Mark Cluett, Director of Digital Marketing at illumin, emphasized the critical role of meticulous planning and research in successful advertising. He notes that navigating the fine line between captivating and alienating requires strategy, tact and careful consideration of the target audience along their journey."Even some of the biggest brands make mistakes — as we can see by naming the top five most controversial ads that serve as a great guide of what not to do," he said.The research not only highlights the challenges faced by advertisers but also underscores the significance of understanding cultural sensitivities and avoiding missteps that can lead to public backlash.