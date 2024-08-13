WATCH: The Tragically Hip’s legacy explored in 'No Dress Rehearsal' documentary

The Tragically Hip, one of Canada’s most beloved and influential bands, is the subject of a new documentary, The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal. The documentary delves deep into the story of The Tragically Hip, a band that didn’t just make an impact — they made history. Known for their powerful lyrics, distinctive sound, and connection to Canadian culture, The Tragically Hip became more than just a band — they became a national treasure..The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal is set to premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (#TIFF24), offering fans and newcomers alike an intimate look at what made the band so iconic. Following its premiere, the film will be available for streaming on Prime Video, allowing a global audience to experience the story of The Tragically Hip.