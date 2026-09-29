WATCH: Tom Flanagan gets assaulted at free speech event at U of C

CALGARY — Tom Flanagan got a wet welcome to the University of Calgary on Tuesday when he and Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey, were on campus to talk with students about their feelings regarding residential schools.In the middle of one of these conversations, an individual wearing a mask and a flannel stepped behind the desk the two speakers were sitting at and poured water over the head of Flanagan, who is professor emeritus of political science at the University of Calgary..The aquatic assailant was then apprehended by private security and subsequently escorted off campus.According to the president of the Students for Free Speech University of Calgary chapter, Gabriel Moncrief, a crowd of protesters had gathered in front of the desk where the two were engaged in conversation, and the situation escalated.Speaking to the Western Standard, Moncrief described how an older man began to "rile up the crowd," and as a result, more and more people gathered and began to chant insults at Flanagan and Humphrey.."More and more people gathered, and they began chanting like, 'Get off campus!' and finally the dude came up and dumped water on [the] doctor."After the incident the event reportedly wrapped up as campus security escorted everyone out of the area.Moncrief called the incident an "outrageous attack on freedom of expression, and this is not what universities are meant to be."In a video posted after the incident, both Flanagan and Humphrey echoed this sentiment. .Flanagan is a former advisor to Prime Minister Stephen Harper, and has gained notoriety for his outspoken stance on indigenous issues, such as his views on residential schools and his historical interpretation of Native and Metis history.The individual who poured the water on his head was detained by Calgary Police and is being charged with assault.