Watch

WATCH: Tom Flanagan gets assaulted at free speech event at U of C

University of Calgary discussion panel on residential schools cut short after an individual poured water on the head of former Harper advisor Dr. Tom Flanagan
A masked individual pours water on the head of Dr. Tom Flanagan at a residential school campus discussion
A masked individual pours water on the head of Dr. Tom Flanagan at a residential school campus discussion@FreeSpeech_CAN on X/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Freedom Of Expression
University Of Calgary
Free Speech
Residential School
Drea Humphrey
Dr. Tom Flanagan
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news