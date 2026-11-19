TORONTO — Toronto police say a 14-month investigation has resulted in 21 arrests and 112 charges against an alleged organized crime network tied to the GTA towing industry, including conspiracy-to-murder counts against three men and the immediate termination of a police towing contract.Chief Supt. Joe Matthews and Insp. Steve Matthews announced the results of Project Swords on Wednesday at Toronto Police Headquarters. The probe, launched in September 2025 after the conclusion of Project Yankee, targeted one of two competing factions police allege were driving violence in the sector. It involved York Regional Police, Durham Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police, with support from the Ministry of the Solicitor General through Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario.Police allege Manoharan Subramaniam, 43, of Whitby, directed a conspiracy to murder two people connected to the towing industry. Investigators say those involved arranged surveillance of the intended victims. “Because of our work, we intervened before that plan could be carried out,” Insp. Steve Matthews said. Subramaniam faces two counts of conspiracy to commit murder plus fraud and domestic assault charges. Two others also face conspiracy-to-murder counts..Matthews said Subramaniam was the “de facto leader” of Williams Towing even though he was not listed on any ownership paperwork. The company held one of four towing contracts with the Toronto Police Service, handling vehicles towed for illegal parking, abandoned vehicles and traffic stops in several divisions. Police terminated the contract immediately after executing search warrants on November 12. The other three contracted companies are covering the work. “We have no reason to believe that they’re part of any criminality,” Matthews said.The investigation also produced charges linked to firearms trafficking, organized auto theft, arson, fraudulent physiotherapy clinics and stock fraud described as a “pump and dump” scheme. Police say tow operators allegedly identified vehicle owners with insurance and directed them to clinics that milked the plans. A correctional employee at the Toronto East Detention Centre faces a breach-of-trust charge after allegedly offering to assist Subramaniam while he was in custody. Officers prevented any interference, and police said there was no actual impact at the facility.Officers executed 24 search warrants in total (13 on November 12) and seized multiple firearms, ammunition and drugs. Police stress that only a small percentage of tow operators are involved in criminal activity.