WATCH: Train splits semi truck in two near Taber

A video of a train colliding with a semi-truck near Taber, Alberta, has been posted online, showing the train smashing through the truck, breaking it in two..According to the RCMP, at around 2 p.m. Tuersday, a collision was reported at Hwy. 3 and RR 160 between a tractor-trailer and a train.The truck, which was driven by a 65-year-old Calgary resident, was sitting stationary on the tracks for an unknown reason.The train, a Canadian Pacific Railway locomotive, then collided with the truck, splitting it in two. The train was not derailed, and the RCMP have confirmed that no major injuries were sustained in the crash although they were unable to confirm if any minor injuries were sustained. CP Rail had been notified of the crash, and police confirmed that the driver was charged with "driving carelessly," a charge that has a fine of $852.Further details about the identity of the driver or the trucking company they were working for were not disclosed by police due to privacy reasons. No statement has been released by CP Rail about this incident as of the time of writing.