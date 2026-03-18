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WATCH: Train splits semi truck in two near Taber

Canadian Pacific locomotive collides with semi truck near Taber, splitting truck in two, driver charged with 'driving carelessly'
CP Rail train smashes into a semi truck near Taber, Alberta
CP Rail train smashes into a semi truck near Taber, AlbertaScreengrab from @thetoelesszed on YouTube
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Alberta Rcmp
Canadian Pacific Railway
A Calgary Trucker
Taber
Train Collision
semi truck driver

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