WATCH: Trump doubles down on renaming Lake Ontario in new TikTok video

TORONTO — U.S. President Donald Trump posted a TikTok video from the Oval Office in which he crosses out “Lake Ontario” on a map and writes “Lake America.”“So this is Lake Ontario in Canada and in the United States. But we’re going to make a little change,” he says. “We’re going to call it Lake America. And all it takes is a good pen and some intelligence. So Lake Ontario, that’s gone. Lake America.”He tied the stunt to his earlier renaming of the Gulf of Mexico.“So now we have a lake, and now we have a gulf because we have the Gulf of America. Now we have Lake America - without the 'of.' Thank you very much, everybody. Enjoy Lake America.”Trump first floated the idea in Truth Social posts and shared still images of a relabelled map on Tuesday.On Wednesday he told Glenn Beck that people thought he was kidding. “Maybe I wasn’t,” Trump said. “Now we have a gulf and we have a lake.”Ontario Premier Doug Ford and federal Industry Minister Mélanie Joly have both said Canadians will keep calling it Lake Ontario..Trump threatens to rename Lake Ontario ‘Lake America’ after Ford tells him to ‘kiss my ass’