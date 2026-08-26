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WATCH: Trump doubles down on renaming Lake Ontario in new TikTok video

Oval Office TikTok shows president renaming the Great Lake with a pen
Trump posted the video on Wednesday evening
Trump posted the video on Wednesday eveningComposition made using stills from the video
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