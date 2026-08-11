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WATCH: Tunneling complete on Eglinton Crosstown West extension

Province marks milestone on Line 5 as other transit projects face cost and safety questions
Prabmeet Sarkaria made the announcement Tuesday morning
Prabmeet Sarkaria made the announcement Tuesday morningGovernment of Ontario
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Doug Ford
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