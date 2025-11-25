WATCH: Two men arrested in Ottawa for fighting over Pokémon cards

What started as a routine Monday morning lineup for a hot-ticket item turned into a scene more suited to a boxing ring than a big-box store.Ottawa police say two men were arrested after a physical altercation broke out outside the Costco location on Strandherd Drive in Barrhaven. The dispute? Pokémon cards.Officers were called just after 7:15 a.m. following reports of a brawl between several individuals waiting in line..According to police, those involved were attempting to secure the increasingly high-demand trading cards , a product that has sparked similar chaos across North America as collectors and resellers scramble to get their hands on sealed boxes.Police confirmed to CTV News Ottawa that the “high-demand item” at the centre of the dispute was Pokémon cards. Two people sustained minor injuries in the scuffle.The two men accused in the altercation were charged with assault. Their names have not been released.The incident adds to a growing trend of retail unrest as shortages, online reselling, and collector culture fuel tensions not just over electronics, but, as proven again, over children’s trading cards.No additional arrests are expected.