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WATCH: Two men charged with murder in Salsa on St. Clair festival shooting

Arrests made nearly a month after targeted gunfire killed two and wounded five at crowded Toronto event
Chief Myron Demkiw made the announcement Friday morning
Chief Myron Demkiw made the announcement Friday morningToronto Police
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