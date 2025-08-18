WATCH: Two Prince Albert residents charged after Duck Lake gun video

Two Prince Albert residents are facing gun related charges following a police investigation into a video that showed people handling firearms in the Duck Lake area.
RCMP launched their investigation on August 8 after the video was shared with police.
The Crime Reduction Team found that a group of men were in a rural area in the Rural Municipality of Duck Lake, handling firearms while in a vehicle.
The edited video circulated widely on social media.
It shows people holding weapons toward the air while sitting on passenger window ledges of two vehicles.
At one point, a man appears to fire a shot into the distance while others watch from outside a vehicle.
Police arrested Arsheep Cheema, 23, of Prince Albert on August 12.
He faces charges of unauthorized possession of a gun, careless use of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Officers also arrested Priyanka, 37, of Prince Albert.
She is charged with careless use of a firearm and transferring firearms without authority.
Police recovered both firearms seen in the video.
They said the incident appears to be isolated.
Some social media users had speculated the guns were intended for kidnapping local women and girls for human trafficking.
RCMP released information about the charges to reassure the public about safety and prevent misinformation from spreading online.
Both accused will appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on September 16.