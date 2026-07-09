WATCH: Two tornados touch down in Northeast Alberta

Incredible footage has come out after two tornadoes touched down in Northeastern Alberta Wednesday evening, near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.One of the tornadoes has hospitalized multiple after touching down at the Dillberry Lake Provincial Campground, a popular camping area located about 300 kilometres southeast of Edmonton."We are still waiting on confirmation at this point as there have been a couple people that have been evacuated or that have been taken to hospital, but we don’t have any further updates on that at this time," Const. Sanda Geiger of the Alberta RCMP told CTV News Edmonton.Another tornado formed and touched down near Paradise Valley, but no reported damage or injuries occurred as a result of this tornado..A statement from the RCMP confirms that everyone at the campground has been evacuated but that some had been hospitalized.It is also reported that the campground suffered some structural damage that included a trailer being flipped and trees being damaged.Local authorities, including RCMP officers, remain at the scene, and those who were evacuated will be allowed to return to retrieve personal belongings later in the day on Thursday.