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WATCH: Volkswagen delays $7-billion St. Thomas plant to 2029 — Fedeli calls it ‘great news’

PowerCo cites weak EV demand two years after the 2027 promise; Queen’s Park already pledged $500 million and paid for site servicing
Vic Fedeli said Friday the slip is “extremely exciting”
Vic Fedeli said Friday the slip is “extremely exciting” Illustration
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Volkswagen
St Thomas
Canadian taxpayers
Fedeli
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Western Standard
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