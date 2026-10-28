WATCH: WestJet plane hits catering truck while taxiing at Pearson

TORONTO — A WestJet Boeing 737 MAX 8 struck a catering truck with its left wing while taxiing to the gate at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday evening.The aircraft, registered C-FRYV, was operating flight WS2221 from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Tracking data shows it landed at Pearson around 6:09 p.m. EDT. The collision occurred on the apron near Terminal 3 as the plane moved toward its assigned gate.Video circulating on social media shows the plane stopped with its left wing resting against the upper section of a white catering truck branded Sky Café. The truck’s lift platform appeared damaged as police vehicles, emergency lights, fire apparatus and ground personnel in high-visibility vests swarmed the scene. Air traffic control directed another WestJet flight to hold short of the area.As of Wednesday morning, neither WestJet nor Pearson airport officials had released a public statement on the incident.Ground collisions between aircraft and service vehicles are uncommon but not overly rare at major airports. They typically trigger reviews by the airline, the airport authority and, depending on the damage and operational impact, Transport Canada or the TSB. Aircraft involved in such events are usually grounded pending inspection before returning to service.