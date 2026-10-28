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WATCH: WestJet plane hits catering truck while taxiing at Pearson

No injuries reported after Boeing 737 MAX 8 wing strikes vehicle near Terminal 3 on Tuesday night.
Still frame of the accident
Still frame of the accident@aviationbrk on X
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