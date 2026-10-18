WATCH: What does Alberta do after the referendum?

Natalie St. Hilaire and Randy Royer deliver their final analysis ahead of Alberta’s referendum and look beyond the vote to what comes next. They discuss Western alienation, constitutional reform, citizen-led engagement, relations with Indigenous nations, cooperation with other Western provinces and the political risks facing Alberta after the results are known.
Their central conclusion is that, regardless of the outcome, Alberta will need to clearly define what it wants and begin building a broader public process around that vision.