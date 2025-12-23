WATCH: What would the Simpsons look like set in Alberta?

A short parody video reimagining Springfield from The Simpsons as Calgary has circulated online, offering a satirical take on daily life in Alberta’s largest city.The approximately 85-second clip, titled “Al Bertans,” features animated scenes modeled on familiar Calgary landmarks, including the Scotiabank Saddledome and Chinook Centre. Other sequences reference fast-food restaurants, suburban neighbourhoods, and oil-field imagery, drawing on elements commonly associated with the city and province..Several scenes depict characters in traditional South Asian attire shopping at Sunterra Market, a detail that mirrors Calgary’s demographic makeup. According to Statistics Canada, visible minorities accounted for roughly 40% of the city’s population in the 2021 census.The video emerged amid heightened political debate in Alberta, including recent developments related to citizen-led petitions on provincial autonomy and independence. While the parody does not directly address those issues, its release prompted a wide range of online reactions.Commentary on social media ranged from nostalgic praise for the show’s satirical tone to more critical responses, including posts opposing immigration and calls for “remigration.” Others interpreted the clip as light-hearted commentary on Calgary’s evolving cultural landscape.The video itself offers no explicit political messaging, presenting the animated scenes as a humorous reimagining of the city through the lens of a long-running television franchise.