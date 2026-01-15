WATCH: Whitby teen fights off would be truck-jackers with hockey stick

No high-sticking penalty for this Whitby teen who defended his dad's truck after he found truck-jackers trying to steal the vehicle in the early hours of January 12th. "A 17-year-old Whitby teen caught two men trying to steal his dad's truck," reads a post on X from Toronto Crime watch. "The teen grabbed a hockey stick ran outside and started beating the car thieves chasing them off.".The teen seemed to have been alerted to the robbery by the car alarm which can be seen going off in the video. He then grabs a hockey stick from the garage and chases the thieves back as he hits them repeatedly with the stick.The robbers are fought back until they scuttle into a waiting getaway car which seems to have multiple people inside.The teen doesn't let up and keeps giving the thieves a good old Canadian beating. In the tussle, one of the thieves is able to grab the stick, but the beating continues as the teen lands a couple good whacks before the goons speed away with their tails between their legs.Toronto Police have not released any further details about the incident.