John Deere buckles under weight of DEI critics

Embattled tractor maker John Deere on Tuesday became the latest US company to succumb to a blitz of withering criticism over its diversity, equity and inclusion policies.
In a statement on its Twitter (“X”) account it said "our customers’ trust and confidence in us are of the utmost importance to everyone at John Deere. We fully intend to earn it every day and in every way we can."
To that end, “we will no longer participate in or support external social or cultural awareness parades, festivals or events. Business resource groups will exclusively be focussed on professional development, networking, mentoring and supporting talent recruitment efforts,” it said in a statement.
“We remain committed to listening to our customers, employees and other key stakeholders. Your trust and confidence in us are of the utmost importance to everyone at John Deere and we fully intend to earn it every day and in every way we can.”
It comes after online activist Robby Starbuck launched an online campaign to protest Deere’s equity and inclusiveness policies. Starbuck also forced the US’ largest rural retailer, Tractor Supply, to issue an apology for its own woke policies.
He attacked the company for allegedly funding a Pride event, supporting the use of women’s bathrooms by trans women, encouraging workers to use gender-based pronouns and for funding employee resource groups dedicated to LGBTQ people and people of colour.
Deere’s decision comes just one month after it agreed to pay $1.1 million in back wages and interest to 277 black and Hispanic job applicants after the Department of Labour alleged systemic hiring discrimination at the company.
Deere shares rose 1.7% in morning trading in New York.