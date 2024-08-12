Alberta RCMP issue warrant for suspect in Rocky View County homicide; warrant issued for other

The Alberta RCMP has obtained an arrest warrant for murder for resident Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, for a fatal shooting in Rocky View County on Tuesday.

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Strawberry, according to a Monday press release.

Strawberry is described as light complexion, six feet one inch tall, 169 pounds, several arm and face tattoos, and brown hair.

The RCMP said he is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, it said people should not approach him and call 911 immediately.

it also confirmed its Major Crimes Unit with the assistance of Edmonton Police Service officers arrested another suspect On Sunday. It added this suspect remains in custody with charges pending.

Details of this suspect will be provided once the charges have been sworn.

Anyone with information about this incident or the people responsible for it is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP at (403) 934-3535 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Officials from Rocky View County said on Tuesday it was one of its staffers shot dead on a rural road near Strathmore.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Rocky View County mourns staffer killed in 'senseless' shooting; Fortis worker wounded

Rocky View County had identified the victim as Colin Hough.

The RCMP issued a shelter in place around noon near the intersection of RR 282 and TR 250. It found Hough dead and another victim wounded superficially.